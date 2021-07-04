AUD/USD is on the verge of a significant pullback to retest 0.7500. The Aussie is firmer than it was a week ago, with bulls back at the helm and risk appetite in general supported by the “Goldilocks” …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD to benefit from commodities short covering, softer greenback - July 4, 2021
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Mixed US NFP Report Fuels Major Short-Covering Rally - July 4, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trade Through .7533 Confirms Friday’s Closing Price Reversal Bottom - July 4, 2021