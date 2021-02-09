The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was on show last week (ended 5 February), with its seemingly dovish policy meeting having just a flicker of a reaction – providing a marginal decline to 0.7564 lows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Daily Forecast – Australian Dollar Continues To Move Higher - February 9, 2021
- AUD/USD to change its bias to a negative trend on a break below 0.7366 – DBS Bank - February 9, 2021
- AUD/USD clings to gains near two-week tops, around 0.7720-25 region - February 9, 2021