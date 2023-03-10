Economists at ING expect the AUD/USD pair to remain under pressure near term. However, the Aussie is set to regain some ground in the second half of the year. Room to recover beyo …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to climb back sustainably above 0.70 in the second half of 2023 – ING - March 10, 2023
- AUD/USD refreshes daily top amid post-NFP USD sell-off, lacks follow-through - March 10, 2023
- AUD/USD in a bearish configuration [Video] - March 10, 2023