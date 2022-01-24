Analysts at ING believe that the AUD/USD pair could build some support at 0.72. “The 4Q inflation report published tonight in Australia should see a mild acceleration in the headline rate from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to consolidate in the 0.7200/0.7250 region – ING - January 24, 2022
- AUD/USD could break below 0.7140 – UOB - January 24, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Extends losses below 0.7200 on monthly support break - January 24, 2022