AUD/USD to decline moderately going forward – Danske Bank

According to analysts from Danske Bank, a weaker global growth outlook and the Federal Reserve tightening are likely to support the US dollar. They forecast AUD/USD at 0.70 in three months and at 0.69 …
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
