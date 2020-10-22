AUD/USD to dive below 0.70 towards 0.6965 – Westpac

The AUD/USD pair risks a move towards 0.6965 as there is plenty of risk of further equity turbulence on US political headlines, with extra weight from Reserve Bank of Australia’s firmly dovish tone, …
