The AUD/USD pair ended the day clear of its key support at 0.7450. Economists at OCBC Bank focus on AUD-downside for now, with the next support zone at 0.7400, but not many strong technical supports …
AUD/USD to extend its move downward, next challenge at the 0.7400 level – OCBC
