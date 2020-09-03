EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro’s appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed’s dovish …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to find support around 0.7250 – Westpac - September 3, 2020
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD trades weaker, dismal Australia trade numbers and weak China Caixin Services PMI weigh - September 3, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Decision Time Following Test of .7275 – .7242 - September 3, 2020