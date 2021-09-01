AUD/USD is trading higher to test the 0.7340 threshold, and a sustained break above here would expose the 0.7415 region again, as reported by TD Securities. “Growth came in at +0.7% QoQ. While GDP is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to gain upside momentum on a sustained move above 0.7340 – TDS - September 1, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD extends break above 21-EMA, upbeat Australia GDP data supports - September 1, 2021
- AUD/USD looks for gains to the 0.7427 August high – Commerzbank - September 1, 2021