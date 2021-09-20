AUD/USD has retracted from a multi-month descending trend line near 0.7480. Signals of rebound are still not visible, in the view of economists at Société Générale. “Short-term support levels are at 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to head lower towards 0.7190 and August low of 0.7110 – SocGen - September 20, 2021
- AUD/USD struggles near multi-week lows, around 0.7230-35 zone - September 20, 2021
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD opens the week on a bearish note, breach below 200-week MA to plummet prices - September 20, 2021