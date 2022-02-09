This should underpin the US dollar despite occasional wobbles, helping cap AUD/USD rallies around 0.72.” “While 10yr AU-US yields spreads are range-bound, the 2yr continues to trend in the US dollar’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to move back down towards 0.69 – Westpac - February 9, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Further upside hinges on 0.7175 breakout - February 9, 2022
- AUD/USD could likely move into a consolidation range – UOB - February 9, 2022