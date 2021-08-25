Economists at Westpac still see an eventual move down towards 0.70 before the coming dividend conversion season in September starts to slow the pace of decline. See – AUD/USD: Downtrend at 0.7311 to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to plunge towards the 0.70 mark in the near-term – Westpac - August 25, 2021
- AUD/USD: Downtrend at 0.7311 to cap the recovery – Commerzbank - August 25, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Reaches for Major Resistance - August 25, 2021