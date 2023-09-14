In the past five days, the AUD has been the second best performing G10 currency after the CAD. Economists at Rabobank analyze AUD/USD outlook. Support for iron ore prices and hopes that Beijing could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to rally back towards 0.68 in the middle of next year – Rabobank - September 14, 2023
- AUD/USD eyes more upside as strong labor market boosts RBA rate hike hopes - September 14, 2023
- AUD/USD attempts recovery from 10-month low [Video] - September 14, 2023