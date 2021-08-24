AUD/USD is correcting higher as trades above 0.72. However, while below the 55-day moving average at 0.7439, the pair maintains a negative bias, as reported by Commerzbank. See: AUD/USD to look out …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD recovers further from YTD lows, holds comfortably above 0.7200 mark - August 24, 2021
- AUD/USD to rebound strongly towards the 0.7439 mark – Commerzbank - August 24, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian Dollar Rallies from Deep Launch - August 24, 2021