Having dipped below the AUD/USD 0.70 level on Friday to its lowest level since July 2020, the currency pair has bounced a little higher. With a hawkish tilt already expected from the Reserve Bank of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to recover towards 0.74 after RBA leaves aussie on the back foot near-term – Rabobank - January 31, 2022
- AUD/USD: Failure to hold 0.6990 to result in continuation of downtrend towards 0.6770 – SocGen - January 31, 2022
- AUD/USD Bouncing Off Support as RBA Policy Decision Looms Into View - January 31, 2022