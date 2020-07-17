AUD/USD remains resilient, rounding out the week just below 0.70, despite second wave virus concerns in the US and Australia – raising doubts about recovery momentum – and the ongoing breakdown in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to remain resilient in the near-term – Westpac - July 17, 2020
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Up for the Week, but Struggling at .6979 Pivot - July 17, 2020
- Elliott wave view: AUD/USD remains supported [Video] - July 17, 2020