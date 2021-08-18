AUD/USD has finally confirmed its bearish “wedge” continuation pattern below the 0.7288 recent low to reinforce its existing large top to result in an aggressive sell-off. Economists at Credit Suisse …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Stumble Lower Brings Long Term Support into View - August 18, 2021
- AUD/USD to resume its bear trend towards the 0.7085/43 zone – Credit Suisse - August 18, 2021
- AUD/USD: Clear path for a slump to the 0.7000 support – OCBC - August 18, 2021