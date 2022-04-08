AUD/USD to revert to the 0.7450 to 0.7550 range for now – OCBC

AUD/USD is consolidating below the 0.75 mark. Economists at OCBC expect the pair to settle within the 0.7450 to 0.7550 range for now. AUD’s upside momentum may be exhausted “The AUD’s upside momentum …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)