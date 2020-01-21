EUR/USD declines to 1.1090 during early Tuesday. That said, the pair failed to cross the confluence of 50-day SMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its October 01 to December 31 rise during the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to rise in the second half of 2020 – UBS - January 20, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Action: Bulls look for H&S neckline to hold, target break of 50% Fibo - January 20, 2020
- AUD/USD clings to 0.6875 in search of fresh clues - January 20, 2020