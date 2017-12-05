AUD/USD To Stage Larger Recovery On Upbeat Australia GDP Report

AUD/USD climbs to a fresh weekly-high (0.7654) following the 0.5% rise in Australia Retail Sales, and the pair may stage a larger advance over the remainder of the week as the 3Q Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report is anticipated to show the economy …
