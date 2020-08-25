AUD-USD is likely to be in a period of consolidation over the near-term, with technical support at 0.70. Localised COVID-19 outbreaks have little bearing on the aussie as fiscal flexibility and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recapturing 0.7188 is critical for further upside - August 25, 2020
- AUD/USD to strengthen further next year – HSBC - August 25, 2020
- AUD/USD: Selling opportunity at 0.7250/60 - August 25, 2020