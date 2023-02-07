Nonetheless, economists at Commerzbank expect the Aussie to struggle to extend the rally in the near term. “As expected, the RBA raised its key interest rate by 25 bps to 3.35% and held out the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to struggle to gain further in the short term – Commerzbank - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Firm after RBA’s Hawkish Policy Decisions - February 7, 2023
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aussie Firms after RBA’s Hawkish Policy Decisions - February 7, 2023