AUD/USD to suffer a deep correction lower towards the 0.7240 zone – Credit Suisse

AUD/USD has fallen sharply, removing crucial support at 0.7564/57 to confirm a large “head and shoulders” top, to reinforce the view of the Credit Suisse analyst team of a much deeper correction lower …
