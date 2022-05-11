AUD/USD is attempting to see a sustained break below its two-year lows at 0.6990/66. A weekly close below here would be sufficient to trigger further sustained downside in the medium-term, in the view …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to suffer further sustained weakness on a weekly close below 0.6990/66 – Credit Suisse - May 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bears have the upper hand below 0.7000 mark, focus remains on US CPI - May 11, 2022
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – US CPI Report Downside Miss Could Launch Short-Covering Rally - May 11, 2022