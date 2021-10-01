AUD/USD to tank towards the August low of 0.7106 – Commerzbank

AUD/USD is trading below the 0.7200 level. Attention reverts to the August low at 0.7106 while the aussie should hold above key support at 0.7062/0.6991 to avoid further falls, according to Karen …
