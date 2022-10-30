In turn, AUD/USD may face headwinds ahead of the next RBA meeting on November 1 as Governor Philip Lowe and Co. are anticipated to deliver another 25bp rate hike, but a break above the monthly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range - October 29, 2022
- Rock ‘N’ Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87 - October 29, 2022
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Reaches No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 - October 29, 2022
Discussion about this post