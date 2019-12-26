AUD/USD touches the 200-day moving average for the first time since April

I wrote about the AUD/USD chart twice yesterday as it threatened and then broke that huge downtrend starting almost exactly a year ago. The even bigger line to watch is the 200-day moving average.
