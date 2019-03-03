AUD/USD: Trade and US Pres. Trump offer an active start to the week around 0.7100

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7100 during the early Asian session on Monday. Latest news concerning the US-China trade deal and the US President’s criticism of the strong USD entertain momentum traders at …
