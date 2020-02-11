Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD ignores below-forecast NAB data, eyes gains on bull RSI divergence - February 10, 2020
- AUD/USD Traders to Look Past Fed Testimony as Coronavirus Spreads - February 10, 2020
- AUD/USD: Recovery fades amid coronavirus, broad US dollar strength - February 10, 2020