AUDUSD has been bullish on the daily chart. The price after finding support has been heading towards the North by obeying an up-trending Trend Line. The price now is at the level where it had a strong …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Testing Major Retracement Zone; Ripe for Closing Price Reversal Top - October 22, 2019
- AUD/USD: Traders to wait to find the next direction - October 22, 2019
- AUD/USD Forecast: Market to Rollover - October 22, 2019