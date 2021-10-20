AUD/USD soars to fresh four-month highs above 0.7500. Risk-on market appetite boosts risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and hurts safe-haven peers like the USD and the JPY. High Australian 10-year …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades at fresh monthly highs above 0.7500 - October 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Trades at Its Highest Since Mid-July and Is Poised to Extend Gains - October 20, 2021
- Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil Injured In Fall Off Stage - October 20, 2021