AUD/USD fell from a high of 0.6773 to a low of 0.6729 on a relatively stronger US Dollar overnight. The Chinese delegation is unlikely to negotiate on any of the tougher areas this week. AUD/USD is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Trades in early Asia with bearish prospects - October 7, 2019
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie continues to trade at fair value - October 7, 2019
- AUD/USD Analysis: US-China trade jitters weigh on the Aussie - October 7, 2019