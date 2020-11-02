China’s PMI beats estimates, indicating a continued recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. Equiies may trade choppy ahead of US elections, capping gains in the AUD. AUD/USD has turned …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades in green after upbeat China Caixin PMI - November 1, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – RBA Decisions Step Aside for US Election Reaction - November 1, 2020
- AUD/USD: Kick-starts the key week with 0.7000 in the spotlight - November 1, 2020