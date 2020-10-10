AUD/USD pushes over 0.72 in the US session. US Dollar Index hits multi-week lows at 93.20. Risk sentiment drives trading on Friday. The AUD/USD rallied to 0.7218 in the US session, the highest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades over 0.72 on USD weakness - October 9, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Australian Dollar Reaches Big Figure Again - October 9, 2020
- AUD/USD: Pressure against the 0.7192/7009 key resistance area increases – Credit Suisse - October 9, 2020