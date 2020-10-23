The AUD/USD pair was seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, with bears awaiting a sustained weakness below the 0.7100 round-figure mark. The pair failed to capitalize on its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades with modest losses, bears await a sustained break below 0.7100 mark - October 23, 2020
- AUD/USD now seen within 0.7030-0.7185 – UOB - October 23, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Continued Volatility - October 23, 2020