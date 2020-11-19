A modest USD short-covering move exerted some pressure on AUD/USD. Bulls largely shrugged off mostly upbeat Australian employment details. Dovish Fed expectations might cap the USD and help limit the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD to maintain the 0.7180-0.7400 range – Westpac - November 19, 2020
- AUD/USD trades with modest losses below 0.7300 mark, lacks follow-through - November 19, 2020
- Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD May Break Support on Jobs Report - November 18, 2020