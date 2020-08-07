AUD/USD witnessed a modest pullback from 18-month tops amid reviving USD demand. Concerns about escalating US-China tensions drove heaven flows towards the greenback. The downside remains cushioned as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trades with modest losses, holds above 0.7200 mark - August 7, 2020
- AUD/USD keeps the positive outlook near-term – UOB - August 7, 2020
- AUD/USD continues to nurse losses as RBA sees slower recovery - August 6, 2020