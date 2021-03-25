AUD/USD has failed to hold above the 0.7600 level as USD continues to crawl higher. The Aussie has largely shrugged negative Australian/Chinese trade-related headlines. The pace of the USD rally has …
AUD/USD trading with a negative bias under 0.7600 as USD crawls higher
