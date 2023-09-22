AUD/USD attempts to approach 0.6450 on the back of the Greenback’s retreat. The pullback in US bond yields limits the gains of the US Dollar (USD). Australia’s private sector returned to growth in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD treads waters to reach 0.6450, Greenback trims intraday gains - September 22, 2023
- AUD/USD is now seen within a side-lined trade – UOB - September 22, 2023
- AUD/USD remains on the defensive above the 0.6400 mark following Australian PMI data - September 21, 2023