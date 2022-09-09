AUD/USD Tries To Reverse Course

AUD/USD is currently at 0.6738 at the bottom of the range. If we can break the resistance at 0.6768, we are looking for a move to the ATR target) at the 0.6850 area. We have divergence in play.
