AUD/USD staged a solid bounce from the two-month low in reaction to stronger Australian CPI. Sustained USD buying kept a lid on any further gains, instead attracted sellers at higher levels. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trims a part of Australian CPI-led gains, holds steady above mid-0.7100s - April 27, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD snaps four-day bearish streak, finds strong support at 200-week MA - April 27, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Recapturing 0.7200 is critical following hotter Australian Inflation - April 27, 2022