AUD/USD is off session lows but remains on the offer amid risk-off in stocks. Technical indicators like the RSI are reporting oversold conditions. Australia’s stimulus announcement has so far failed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD trims losses as indicators signal oversold conditions - March 22, 2020
- AUD/USD dropped over 100 pips as Asia kicks into risk-off - March 22, 2020
- AUD/USD starts out on the bid, 40 pip bullish opening gap - March 22, 2020