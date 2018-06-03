The Aussie’s last-minute bounce on Friday heads into the new week facing trade headline challenges. AUD Retail Sales kick off the new week, sluggish growth expected. The AUD/USD is trading near 0.7565, near Friday’s close as Monday starts off with a …
AUD/USD trying to hang on to 0.7550 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales
