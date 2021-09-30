AUD/USD tumbles amid broad based US dollar gains

The Australian dollar faced sustained selling pressure through trade on Wednesday, slipping below 0.72 US cents amid a broad uptick in USD demand. Currency markets bore the brunt of risk-off price …
