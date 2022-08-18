The Australian dollar underperformed through trade on Wednesday, tumbling 1% and slipping back below US$0.6950 amid a surge in global bond rates and general risk-off shift. Having tracked sideways …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD tumbles as UK inflation pressures spark risk-off shift - August 17, 2022
- AUD/USD approaches 0.6900 with bears in control ahead of Australia Employment data - August 17, 2022
- Adele Opens Up About Postponing Las Vegas Residency - August 17, 2022