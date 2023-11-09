The AUD/USD backslid on Thursday after a bullish rebound failed to materialize, with Aussie (AUD) bulls getting pushed away from the table by US Dollar (USD) flows that saw the Greenback rise after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD tumbles into the Friday market open on the backfoot, aimed for 0.6350 - November 9, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Bounces Around The Same Region - November 9, 2023
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: No End In Sight For The Aussie Sell-Of - November 9, 2023