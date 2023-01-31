AUD/USD has witnessed a vertical sell-off on higher-than-anticipated de-growth in Australian Retail Sales. The RBA might continue to hike interest rates further as the Q4CY2022 CPI has refreshed multi …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD tumbles to near 0.7030 on downbeat Australian Retail Sales - January 30, 2023
- Love Rocks NYC Benefit Concert To Feature James Taylor, John Mayer Trio, St. Vincent & More - January 30, 2023
- AUD/USD finds intermediate support around 0.7050, risk-off mood still intact - January 30, 2023