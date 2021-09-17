AUD/USD tumbles to three-week lows as the US dollar strengthens further

AUD/USD heads for second weekly decline in a row. The AUD/USD dropped further and is trading at 0.7265, the lowest level in three weeks. The aussie is about to post the second weekly loss in a row …
