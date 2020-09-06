Hello traders, AUDUSD started turning at the start of September, which can be the first sign of a completed five-wave move within a wave 5, and that a minimum, change in trend is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD turning temporarily bearish – Elliott wave analysis - September 5, 2020
- Australia Exports – Cork And Wood Manufactures (Excluding Furniture) - September 5, 2020
- Australia Exports of Cotton Fabrics Woven - September 5, 2020