EUR/USD has surpassed 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations. GBP/USD is trading above 1.3150 as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD turns flat on day near 0.6950 ahead of US PMI data - January 6, 2020
- AUD/USD searches for a key technical break to the upside amid thin markets - January 6, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Likely to Find Buyers - January 6, 2020